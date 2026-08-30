Assam: Man sentenced to life imprisonment in minor rape case

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Goalpara, on Saturday convicted Din Islam alias Ali alias Rahul Das in connection with a 2016 case involving impersonation, kidnapping, forced religious conversion, and rape of a minor girl.

The convict was sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 376(2)(i) IPC, 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 366 IPC, and 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 4 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 under each of the three sections.

According to the case records, the accused allegedly contacted the minor victim through social media on March 13, 2016, concealing his identity and introducing himself as Rahul Das. He subsequently took the girl from Dhupdhara to Mangaldoi, where she came to know his actual identity as Din Islam.

The accused allegedly confined the victim, forced her to change her religion and name to Argina, and solemnised a marriage with her under Muslim personal law. He also allegedly shifted residences repeatedly when the victim’s parents attempted to locate and rescue her.

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