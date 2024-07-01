Assam: Man swept away by Noa River in Kalaigaon of Udalguri district

A Correspondent

TANGLA: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old man identified as Jagadish Biswas was swept away by the powerful currents of the Noa river in Kalaigaon of the Udalguri district on Saturday. According to reports, the unfortunate event took place when the victim was returning home after attending the cremation of a villager, and while trying to cross the river, the strong currents of the Noa River swept him away before he could reach the bank. The incident prompted teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to arrive at the scene to conduct a search and rescue operation. The local administration, including the Kalaigaon Revenue Circle Officer and Kalaigaon Police, also arrived at the site to oversee the rescue efforts and provide necessary support. “The search operation has continued, but we are unable to trace out the person,” said an officer of the SDRF.

The incident has left the entire village in shock and in mourning. The missing person, identified as Jagadish Biswas, was a resident of Gerua village under Kalaigaon P.S. of the Udalguri district.

Also Read: Assam: Man swept away by strong currents of Brahmaputra river (sentinelassam.com)