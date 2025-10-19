Assam: Manash Jyoti Talukdar sets world record in Rubik’s cube techniques

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Manash Jyoti Talukdar,a resident of Uparhali under Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district, has brought pride to the state by setting a remarkable world record in the Worldwide Book of Records for authoring a book that features the most Rubik’s Cube solving techniques ever compiled in a single volume.

Born on April 23, 2002, Talukdar, the son of Bimal Talukdar and Malaya Talukdar, achieved this extraordinary feat recently. His record has been officially recognized and certified by the Worldwide Book of Records, which awarded him the prestigious Certificate of Record Holder.

The young innovator’s 129-page book showcases 20 unique Rubik’s Cube solving techniques, combining logical analysis, creative algorithms, and innovative problem-solving approaches. Through this publication, Manash not only demonstrates his exceptional intellectual ability but also contributes significantly to the world of cube-solving enthusiasts.

Speaking about his achievement, Manash expressed that his motivation stemmed from a deep passion for puzzles and logical challenges since childhood. “The Rubik’s Cube is more than a toy—it’s a tool for developing patience, focus, and analytical thinking. I wanted to share different ways of solving it so that more young minds can find joy and inspiration in it,” he said.

