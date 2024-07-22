Assam: Mangaldai Municipal Board selected for National honour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Mangaldai Municipal Board has been selected as one of the best performing urban local bodies (ULBs) at the national level under the town category in the recently announced PRAISE Awards (Performance Recognition for Access to Financial Inclusion and Street Vendor’s Empowerment) for its outstanding loan performance under the Prime Minister’s Street Vendor Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme.

Mangaldai Municipal Board is the only ULB in Assam in the town category selected for this prestigious national honour, along with a total of 22 ULBs recognised in the town category, 22 in the major city category, and 7 in the mega and million-plus city categories. The Mangaldai Municipal Board also emerged as the best-performing ULB in Assam in the town category for loan performance under the PM SVANidhi scheme. The PRAISE (Performance Recognition for Access to Financial Inclusion and Street Vendor's Empowerment) Award, which recognises ULBs for their excellence in financial inclusion and street vendor's empowerment, was announced on the PM SVANidhi Portal.

The District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey has been taking a personal initiative in the concerted efforts for the empowerment of street vendors under the civic bodies at Mangaldai, Kharupetia, and Sipajhar.

