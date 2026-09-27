Assam: Margherita LPG Distribution Faces Scrutiny After 282-Cylinder Record Mismatch

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The LPG crisis in Margherita has taken a potentially serious turn, with an official inspection report revealing a 282-cylinder mismatch in the records of distribution carried out on September 25 alone, even as the co-district administration seized eight domestic red LPG cylinders from commercial establishments in two separate raids.

The latest development has brought the functioning of the LPG distribution network under sharper scrutiny. The official report records that 397 cylinders were issued or delivered on September 25, whereas the concerned IOCL Area Officer reportedly stated that only 115 cylinders figured as issued/delivered in the IOCL system. The report has sought an explanation from the IOCL official over the glaring variation.

The discrepancy emerged during a special distribution exercise undertaken amid mounting consumer complaints over delayed refills, cancelled bookings, and consumers being repeatedly asked to re-book despite having DAC numbers.

On Saturday afternoon, the Margherita co-district administration reportedly raided business establishments in areas close to M/s Margherita Gas Supply and seized six domestic red LPG cylinders. Another two domestic red cylinders were seized during a separate raid on Friday evening, taking the reported seizures to eight.

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