Assam Marks World No Tobacco Day with Statewide Campaigns to ‘Unmask’ Nicotine Addiction

CORRESPONDENTS

DIBRUGARH: World No Tobacco Day 2026 was observed across Dibrugarh and Biswanath under the theme "Unmasking the Appeal - Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction" with a series of awareness programmes promoting tobacco cessation and healthy lifestyles.

In Dibrugarh, the Department of Public Health Dentistry, Government Dental College, organized a three-day campaign involving students, faculty members, healthcare professionals, patients, and the public. The observance began with an Oral Health and Tobacco Awareness Camp at Don Bosco Senior Secondary School, where students were educated about the harmful effects of tobacco use. On the second day, an awareness rally and a street play were held at the OPD Complex of Assam Medical College, delivering strong anti-tobacco messages to patients and attendants. The concluding programme was held at the Government Dental College Auditorium. Chief Guest Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal of DHSK College, along with Guests of Honour Dr. Smita Gohain and Dr. Mukul Sharma, addressed the gathering. Principal Dr. Chandana Kalita and other speakers emphasized the need for stronger tobacco control measures and sustained public awareness.

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Meanwhile, at Government Boys' Higher Secondary School, Biswanath Chariali, an awareness programme was organized with participation from district officials, health experts, teachers, and students. Speakers highlighted the health risks associated with tobacco use, including cancer, respiratory diseases, and addiction. A pledge-taking ceremony was also conducted, encouraging students to adopt tobacco-free lifestyles and contribute to a healthier society.

GOLAGHAT: The World No- Tobacco Day is observed every year on 31st May. To mark the occasion, on 30 May, the world No- Tobacco day was observed in Golaghat district to raise awareness amongst the public on the health hazards associated with the chewing of tobacco and consumption of tobacco related products like Cigarettes, Gutkha etc . In this connection, in association with Assam Cancer Care Foundation, the District Health Society, Golaghat organised an awareness rally that was flagged off this morning from Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital by the Superintendent in presence of the District TB Officer, ACCF team, DPMU members, GNM and other health staff. The awareness rally moved through the main points of Golaghat town covering Tokani circle, Amateur Hall area, Bata point etc. It was participated by the GNMs, members of Assam Cancer Care Foundation, ASHA workers along others.

Also Read: Assam: World No Tobacco Day observed in Chirang