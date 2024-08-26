Assam: Martyr day of Major Durga Malla observed as Balidan Divas at Udalguri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

UDALGURI: The martyr day of Major Durga Malla was observed at Udalguri as Balidan Divas by the BTR regional committee of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha.

The former deputy chief of the erstwhile BAC and a prolific writer, Prodeep Kumar Daimari, has elaborated on the supreme sacrifice of Major Durga Malla of the Indian National Army for the sake of Indian independence. He was speaking as a chief guest at that observation. The meeting was presided over by the president of the Udalguri district committee of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangha, Kharga Prasad Sarmah, and the guest introduction was given by the working president of the BTR regional committee, Mohan Kumar Chetri, who read out the welcome speech while the central joint secretary of BJA, Prakash Dahal, delivered the speech as an appointed speaker. The programme was begun with the hoisting of the flag by Kharga Prasad Sarmah and followed by tree plantations. The founder member of BJA, Gopi Chetri, delivered a speech outlining the sacrifice of Durga Malla at the beginning of the meeting. The light on the memory of the martyr was lit by Paban Sarmah and Chandrika Sarmah, and among other dignitaries, was also present.

Also read: Shaheed Durga Malla: The unsung hero of India’s freedom struggle (sentinelassam.com)