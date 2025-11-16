Assam: Mass public meeting called to save Dorabeel wetland

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Residents of Kamrup district have risen in strong protest against the proposed construction of a logistics and industrial park on the famed Dorabeel wetland and its adjoining grazing fields. The government has reportedly issued two separate notices for the acquisition of about 150 bighas of grazing land, triggering widespread resentment among the local population.

As per the government's plans, an industrial park is set to come up on the wetland - a move that has sparked mass opposition from residents and environmental groups.

Located near Bijaynagar, Dorabeel is far more than a wetlands stretch. It supports a rich variety of plant species, mammals-including the endangered Gangetic River dolphin-as well as fish, reptiles, and birds, among them four endangered species of vultures. The wetland's ecosystem merges into expansive grasslands that sustain a traditional village grazing ground, and fertile farmlands that support hundreds of local families.

Altogether, the area spans nearly 1,800 bighas (excluding agricultural land), making it an ecological haven and a crucial livelihood source for residents dependent on farming and fisheries.

Equally significant is the cultural and traditional value of Dora Beel, which has been central to community practices, folklore, and religious rituals for generations.

Concerned citizens warn that the proposed project will severely impact both the Dora Beel wetland and the Kulsi river ecosystem. Demanding an immediate halt to the construction plans and restoration of the area to its original condition, the Dora Beel Grazing Field Protection Committee has announced a mass public meeting to be held tomorrow, November 16, at Dora Beel in Rampur under the Palasbari LAC.

The announcement was made by Committee president Ashwini Mazumdar and secretaries Kanak Chandra Das, Md. Nizammuddin Ahmed, and Prasanna Kalita.

