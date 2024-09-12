Assam: Massive Ammunition Haul in Tinsukia; NSCN (IM) Operative Captured

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on an insurgent group, a large cache of ammunition and one NSCN (IM) member were apprehended in Pengari, Tinsukia, on September 12.

A total recovery of three hand grenades, two pistol magazines, two pistols, and fifty live cartridges was made along with the recovery of the member of NSCN (IM).

The operation was carried out by Pengeri police station OC Naveen Chetia. Sources said the NSCN member has been taken to the Tinsukia Superintendent of Police office with machetes in hand .

Though the motivations of the NSCN cadre, who entered Assam with weapons, are unknown, more details in this regard are expected to come up during the interrogation process by police.

On August 31, police in Itanagar Capital Region arrested two hardcore insurgents and one overground worker in Naharlagun.

Local intelligence on August 30 had reported that suspected insurgents were collecting money from the public in the name of 'tax' on the pretext of being members of the NSCN-IM.

According to the report, the suspects were spotted in a white Innova car, which was driven by another individual. Accordingly, an acting police team was sent in immediately and, under the guidance of DIGP ICR Vijay Kumar, IPS, acted to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, Assam Police have recovered two grenades on Thursday morning in Dibrugarh with assistance from CRPF.

An investigation has thus been launched to look into the matter, and efforts to trace the source and determine the intention behind planting this explosive is underway. The law enforcement authorities have beefed up security measures in this particular area so as to prevent any untoward incidents from taking place.

A joint team, led by Additional SP (HQ) and personnel of 171st Battalion of the CRPF conducted a search operation at about 2 am near Jyotioni Gaon, Khatkhati, under Moran Police Station, based on credible inputs.

During this operation, the hand grenades were taken out from under the Pipal tree. Explosives seized in the presence of witnesses. Besides, the necessary legal proceedings have also been started.