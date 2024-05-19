Assam: Massive Cannabis Haul Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized in Bokajan, One Arrested

GUWAHATI: Khatkhati Police seized a massive consignment of cannabis worth approximately Rs 4 crore in Bokajan Karbi Anglong district based on specific intelligence inputs. It led to the apprehension of one individual linked to the smuggling ring.
During the raid, police intercepted a truck bearing West Bengal registration number WB 76 B 2883. Upon thorough search, the police discovered 75 packets of cannabis weighing around eight quintals, hidden inside the vehicle. The suspect identified as Radheshyam Sahni, hails from Motihari city in Bihar's East Champaran district.
Officials highlighted the precision of the effort attributing the successful seizure to timely and accurate intelligence. The operation underscores the region's ongoing battle against drug trafficking. Police remain determined to curb the inflow of narcotics.
Khatkhati Police emphasized that the estimated value of the seized cannabis underscores the scale and impact of the drug smuggling network operating in the area. The intercepted consignment, if distributed could have had far-reaching negative consequences on the local communities.
Radheshyam Sahni has been detained on charges of smuggling contraband. Police are currently conducting a detailed investigation. They aim to uncover further links and potential accomplices involved in the smuggling operation and the probe seeks to dismantle the broader network responsible for the illicit drug trade in the region.
This significant seizure follows a series of similar operations in Assam. It reflects the state police's relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining strict surveillance. They are carrying out continuous operations to intercept and neutralize smuggling activities.
As the investigation unfolds officials expect to release more details. This will shed light on the broader smuggling network and possibly lead to more arrests. The seizure has been lauded as a substantial victory in the fight against narcotics, reinforcing the resolve of law enforcement agencies in Assam.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: