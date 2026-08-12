Assam: Massive erosion threatens DTP Dyke in Dibrugarh's Maijan

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A major erosion crisis has emerged at the Thakurbari area of Maijan in Dibrugarh district, with large portions of land being washed away continuously for the past one week, raising serious concerns over the safety of the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) Dyke. The erosion has reportedly intensified in recent days, with the affected stretch now coming alarmingly close to the DTP Dyke. According to locals, the erosion site is currently barely around 10 metres from the dyke, leaving the vital flood-protection structure vulnerable if the situation worsens.

The DTP Dyke is considered a crucial protective barrier for Dibrugarh town and adjoining areas, particularly during periods of high water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. Any breach or serious damage to the embankment could pose a significant threat to several residential areas and other vulnerable locations.

Residents of Thakurbari and nearby areas have expressed growing apprehension over the rapidly changing situation. They fear that continued erosion could further eat into the riverbank and eventually compromise the dyke, particularly if water levels rise or strong currents persist.

The ongoing erosion has also created uncertainty among people living close to the affected stretch, many of whom are closely monitoring the situation.

"The situation has taken on added urgency given the peculiar topography of the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh. The bed of the Brahmaputra is higher than the level of Dibrugarh town itself, meaning any breach of the DTP Dyke could prove catastrophic, potentially inundating large parts of the town within a short span of time," said Mintu Das, a local.

Residents have urged the Water Resources Department and district administration to immediately inspect the erosion site and undertake urgent protective measures before the situation reaches a critical stage.

The development has once again highlighted the vulnerability of Dibrugarh's riverbank areas to erosion, especially during the monsoon. While erosion is a recurring phenomenon along several stretches of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, the proximity of the current erosion to the DTP Dyke has added an additional layer of concern.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department has swung into action, deploying geo bags in an attempt to check the erosion and reinforce the vulnerable stretch. However, residents remain sceptical, pointing out that similar geo-bag interventions in the past have failed to hold back the river's relentless advance, raising doubts about the efficacy of the current measures.

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