Assam: Mathura-Vrindavan Festival Celebrates Spiritual Heritage with Procession and Discussions

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: A three-day Mathura-Vrindavan Festival organised by the Sri Sri Sankardeva-Madhavdeva Research and Development Centre began at Naugaon in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The festival aims to propagate Ek Sarana Nam Dharma and the cultural and spiritual heritage of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva.

As part of the festival, a Bhagavat Shobhayatra was taken out from the Namghar established at Naugaon. The procession was formally inaugurated by Dr Babul Chandra Das, Burha Satriya of Barpeta Satra.

Led by Bichitra Narayan Bhakat, Satradhikar of Jinakata Satra, around 200 devotees, including bhakats and mothers, along with local residents, participated in the procession.

Following the procession, a Naam Prasanga was held at the Namghar. Dr Babul Chandra Das and social worker Kushan Choudhury subsequently planted saplings on the Namghar premises.

A religious discussion meeting was held at noon, presided over by retired Commissioner Secretary Thaneswar Malakar. Dr Babul Chandra Das attended as the chief guest and addressed the gathering in Hindi, speaking on subjects ranging from the Vedas and Upanishads to the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva. He also urged local residents to work for the welfare of the Namghar.

Among those who addressed the meeting were Bichitra Narayan Bhakat, Uddhab Pathak, president of the Sri Sri Sankardeva-Madhavdeva Research and Development Centre; cultural activist Gopal Jalan; Pradip Pathak, secretary of the Barpeta Satra Management Committee; writer Apurba Kumar Talukdar; Kuladanda Choudhury, secretary of the centre; and Asim Thakuria.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Gunindra Nath Ojah performed a Borgeet, while local residents presented Krishna bhajans. The headman of Mathura Naugaon welcomed Dr Babul Chandra Das and Bichitra Narayan Bhakat with traditional angavastras.

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