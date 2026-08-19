Assam: Medical and veterinary camp held in flood-hit Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Stepping up relief efforts in the wake of the recent floods, the Indian Army's Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps, in close coordination with ARG Sankalp Trust, Guwahati, and the Lions Club, organised a comprehensive three-day medical and veterinary camp from August 16 to 18.

The humanitarian initiative aimed to provide critical healthcare and veterinary services to the severely affected rural communities of Sivasagar district, ensuring that vital aid reached the most vulnerable populations directly at their doorsteps.

The relief operations were strategically conducted across three primary locations: Barhoiting village in Gaurisagar block, Chintamoni Ghar, and Nimaijan. The initiative was strongly supported by a dedicated team of medical professionals, including six volunteer doctors from AIIMS Guwahati. They were joined by two local specialist doctors from Sivasagar district, comprising a gynaecologist and an eye specialist who provided crucial specialised medical consultations to women, children, and elderly patients in the affected zones.

Demonstrating immense community spirit and leadership, thirty National Cadet Corps (NCC) students actively participated in the events.

A total of 931 civilians and 330 animals were treated during the medical camps at the Barhoiting village, Chintamoni Ghar, and Nimaijan locations.

Also Read: Assam Floods: 17 Children Dead, 147 Villages Still Reeling in Five Districts