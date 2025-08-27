Assam Medical College Declared As Centre of Excellence for Rare Diseases

Dibrugarh: Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, has been designated as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases by the Government of India. The recognition has been granted under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through an official memorandum issued on Tuesday, informed that AMCH has been included among the select government tertiary hospitals in the country equipped to provide diagnosis, prevention, and treatment for rare diseases.

With this recognition, AMCH has become the first medical institute in Assam and the entire Northeast to achieve such status. It is also one of only 15 Centres of Excellence identified across India.

Officials said the institution will carry out its responsibilities in line with the NPRD, 2021, and as per guidelines issued by the Ministry from time to time. The move is expected to strengthen healthcare services, enhance research, and provide much-needed support for patients suffering from rare and complex diseases in the region.

Medical experts have welcomed the development, stating that the designation will reduce the need for patients from the Northeast to travel outside the region for specialised treatment.