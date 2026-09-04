Assam Medical College & Hospital Records Sharp Surge in ABHA ID Generation

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) has recorded a remarkable surge in Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID generation, reflecting its growing commitment to India’s digital health mission. Institutional data show that the number of ABHA IDs created has climbed sharply year on year 2024 from 2,513 in the first year to 24,453 in the second year, and further to 1,42,756 to date. This represents more than a 56-fold increase over the three years, underscoring the college’s strengthened outreach in digital health record adoption among patients and the community it serves.

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