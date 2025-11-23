Assam-Meghalaya Soccer Derby in Goalpara District

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: With a view to promote peace and cooperation and retain the friendly environment, the Assam Border Protection and Development (BPD) department in cooperation with the Goalpara district administration organized on Saturday a one-day sports and cultural competition between the residents of both sides of the Assam-Meghalaya border at Borjhora village of Goalpara district.

Hundreds of enthusiastic participants took part and tried to show their supremacy in both cultural programs like Bihu, Rabha, Wangala and Goalparia folk dances and sports events like athletics, traditional sports and football by female players.

Director of BPD, Shubhalaxmi Deka, Goalpara district commissioner Prodip Timung and Senior Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta attended the program and exchanged views with the local people.

On the other hand, Nikhamoni Kalita and Rishiraj Das, both assistant commissioners of West Goalpara Co-district supervised the events being assisted by Satyanath Das, sports officer. Prizes were given away to the winners amid huge round of applause and all participated in a community feast at the end of the day. Goalpara DC also extended his greetings over the social harmony the border people showed for a long time and period.

Also Read: Army Organizes Soccer Tournament in Arunachal