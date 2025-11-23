Assam: Mental health programme held at Golaghat school

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A mental health awareness programme was organized by the Department of Banking and Department of Commerce, Golaghat Commerce College (Autonomous), at Shri Satya Sai Vidya Vihar School, Golaghat. The programme aimed to educate students of Class IX to XII about mental health and its importance.

The session was led by Dr. Angkita Borpatra Gohain and Dikshita Baruah, coordinators of the respective departments. The interactive session covered topics such as stress management, anxiety, depression, and the importance of seeking help. Students participated enthusiastically, sharing their experiences and concerns.

The coordinators used engaging methods to convey the message, emphasizing the need to prioritize mental well-being. The programme helped students understand that mental health is as important as physical health.

The session concluded with a Q&A session, and a students’ feedback session was conducted too. The programme was a huge success, benefiting around 150 students. The college’s initiative was appreciated by the school authorities, who expressed gratitude for the enlightening session. The programme highlighted the importance of mental health awareness among young minds.

