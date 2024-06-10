Assam: Meritorious students felicitated in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Students of Durlav Chandra (DC) Gogoi Jakaichuk Higher Secondary School, Charing, Sivasagar were felicitated on Saturday for successfully passing the HS and the HSLC examinations this year. The felicitation meeting was presided over by Karuna Gogoi, President, School Development and Managing Committee. Girindra Kumar Gogoi, Principal,delivered the welcome address while UtpalBharali, Senior Assistant Teacher anchored the meeting. The dignitaries who attended the meeting included Hiren Kumar Neog, Headmaster of Khanakhokora High School, Karuna Mahanta, Headmaster of Hafoluting High School, Ahidur Rahman, Headmaster, RKP Boys High School of Charing, senior journalist Rajib Dutta, retired Economics subject teacher of the school Biman Barua, journalist Arun Hazarika and Diganta Kumar Dutta, Vice Principal of the school. The speakers urged upon the students community not to be limited to textbooks but to pay attention to all subjects to move forward in life. They further said that those who are not responsible to their families, society and country figure low in the eyes of society even if they are highly educated and rich. Earlier that in the meeting, Biman Baruah awarded cash prizes to three students who secured letter marks in Economics in the Higher Secondary examination this year.

