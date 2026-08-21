Assam Minister Ashok Singhal Announces Free NEET ‘Super 30’ Coaching Centre for Meritorious Students in Dhekiajuli

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DHEKIAJULI: Assam Cabinet Minister and Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal on Thursday announced that a free NEET coaching programme will be launched in Dhekiajuli under the initiative of the Parmananda Indumati Singhal Foundation for meritorious students aspiring to pursue medical education.

Addressing a press conference at the MLA Seva Kendra in Dhekiajuli, Singhal said a NEET ‘Super 30’ Coaching Centre would be set up to provide selected students with free coaching and structured guidance for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The Minister said that the programme is expected to begin within the first week of September. Singhal said that the foundation has also been undertaking other youth-oriented training programmes in the constituency. Around 400 youths are currently receiving training at Bhotpara Stadium near Dhekiajuli town for recruitment to the police and armed forces.

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