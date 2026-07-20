Assam: Minister Bimal Borah visits an Industrial Site in Jamugurihat

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JAMUGURIHAT: State Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises, Cultural Affairs and Act East Affairs minister Bimal Borah visited the industrial park located at Dighali Chapari in the western part of Jamugurihat on Sunday and took stock of the newly established tiles factory. It is to be mentioned here that an area covering a total of 973 bighas of land has been proposed for the establishment of an Industrial Park. Out of the 973 bighas of land 645 bighas have been allocated to 7 (seven) industries under the state government’s Customised Policy. Similarly, ALLEMBY CERAMIC Pvt. Ltd. And accordingly, a MoU was signed in 2024 to establish a tiles industry in Dighali Chapari under Naduar LAC in Sonitpur district.

The minister added that the Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika informed him that another area of Dighali Chapari covering 1342 bighas will be added in the proposed industrial park of which the area will be 2315 bighas. In this condition nearly one hundred mini industries could be installed in the park which will generate employment opportunities for the unemployed youths.

Addressing the media gathering, minister Borah said that the ALLEMBY CERAMIC Pvt. Ltd will produce tiles from the local raw-materials which will be supplied from Karbi Along. Minister Bimal Borah added that it will generate employment opportunities. The tiles industry will be the first industry of the North East to produce tiles from the local raw-materials of Assam. He also praised the initiative of the Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika for his venture to evacuate the illegal settlers from the site in 2019. A total of 300 hundred families were evicted from the Dighali Chapari area by the Sonitpur district administration in 2019.

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