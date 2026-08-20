Assam: Minister Kaushik Rai assures early release of pending municipal salaries

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai assured provincialised municipal employees on Wednesday that their pending salaries for the past five months would be released shortly.

Rai held a meeting with representatives of provincialised municipal employees from across Assam at his office to discuss pending salaries and other concerns. The representatives highlighted difficulties caused by the delay in salary payments and sought regular disbursement.

After discussions, Rai assured them that necessary steps would be taken to ensure the regular release of salaries without further delay. He said the government would give due consideration to the employees’ concerns and take necessary measures to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Tangkeswar Das, Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs Department and in-charge Director, Municipal Administration, along with other officials, attended the meeting.

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