Assam: Minister Krishnendu Paul reviews preparations ahead of CM’s Silchar visit

SILCHAR: Ahead of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s scheduled visit to Silchar on September 30, Minister for Barak Valley Development Krishnendu Paul on Monday visited the Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley, in Silchar and reviewed the preparations being made for the Chief Minister’s visit.

During his inspection, Paul took stock of the arrangements put in place by the administration and various departmental authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the Chief Minister’s programme.

Joint Secretaries of the Barak Valley Development Department, Pankaj Deka and Bipul Das, accompanied the minister during the visit. Ramkrishna Nagar MLA Bijoy Malakar was also present. The minister held detailed discussions with officials on ensuring all necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit and reviewed measures aimed at strengthening and making development programmes in the Barak Valley more effective, stated a press release.

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