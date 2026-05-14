Assam: Missing funds row rocks Bank of Maharashtra's Dibrugarh branch

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A major controversy has erupted at the Bank of Maharashtra branch in Dibrugarh after several customers, mostly tea garden workers and low-income families, alleged that large sums of money had mysteriously disappeared from their bank accounts.

According to the affected customers, discrepancies surfaced when they visited the bank to withdraw money or update their passbooks. Several account holders claimed that the balances reflected in previous entries did not match the amounts currently available in their accounts, leading to panic and outrage among local residents.

The issue reportedly affects more than a hundred customers from tea garden areas around Dibrugarh. Local representatives and labour organizations have warned of a mass protest if the missing funds are not restored immediately and a transparent investigation is not initiated.

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