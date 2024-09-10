Assam: Mission Ranjan Das Sworn in as Rajya Sabha Member, Joins BJP’s Strategic Upper House Strengthening

GUWAHATI: In a major political development, veteran Assam BJP leader Mission Ranjan Das was administered the oath of office as a Member of the Rajya Sabha in a swearing-in ceremony at Parliament House on Tuesday, September 10. He was administered the oath by Chairman, Rajya Sabha/Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under the solemn provisions of Article 99 of the Constitution.

Mission Ranjan Das is a veteran politician and former MLA from Karimganj, presently chairman of ASTC. His elevation to Rajya Sabha has come at the right time for Bharatiya Janata Party as it gears up for the bye-elections to the upper house of Parliament. Along with Das, Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee was also sworn in as the newly elected member, giving more heft to the party's influence.

While administering the oath, Mr. Dhankhar explained that the event was in conformity with constitutional propriety. He warned the newly elected members of strict adherence to the formalities laid down in the Constitution since deviation from the prescribed procedure could siphon the gravity and solemnity of the occasion.

The induction of Das into the Rajya Sabha is part of the BJP's calculated attempt to strengthen its representation from Assam. The party has already nominated Das, along with Union Minister Rameswar Teli, as its candidates for the bye-elections to the Rajya Sabha. Their candidatures were part of a list of nine names proposed by the BJP last month as part of its larger political game in the region.

Das's appointment comes at a time when the BJP is focusing on increasing its footprint in the northeastern states by making significant inroads. His leadership at the helm of Assam State Transport Corporation added more sheen to his political reputation, especially in infrastructure development in the state.

The oath-taking by the two leaders, Das and Bhattacharjee, shows how the party tried to make the upper house strong and place the most loyal and capable leaders in strategic positions. Also, with the upcoming Rajya Sabha bye-elections, the recent moves by the BJP show that things are not coincidental but have a well-planned agenda to bolster its strength across both Houses of the Parliament.