Assam: MLA Prasanta Phukan lays foundation stones of RCC drain in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan laid the foundation stones for various construction projects of the RCC drain under Mukhya Mantrir Nagaria Pakipath Nirman Achani (MMNPNA) for the years 2023–24 in Dibrugarh on Sunday. Apart from other locations, the MLA laid the foundation stones for the construction of RCC drains at the following projects in a function at Jyoti Nagar on Sunday.

The projects are: Arogya Bhawan Road (L = 0.68 km), PK Konwar Road (L = 0.30 km), Peace Cottage Road (L = 1 km), Durgabari Road (L = 0.54 km), Naliapool Sivmandir Road (L = 0.20 km), and Urovision Hospital Road (L = 0.68 km).

The total length of the drain is 3.40 km, and the amount sanctioned was Rs 3 crore. The Assistant Engineers Diganta Bora and Bhaskar Jyoti Pegu of the Public Works Roads Department, Dibrugarh, were present during the foundation-laying ceremony of the above projects at Jyoti Nagar. A total of Rs 37.50 crore has been sanctioned for Dibrugarh for a total length of 33.314 km of drain work for the years 2023–24, which is said to be the 2nd highest allotment in Assam after Guwahati (in Municipal Area).

Recently, Dibrugarh Municipal Board was upgraded to Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation.

