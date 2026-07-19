Assam: MLA Rupali Langthasa reviews Healthcare in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare services in Dima Hasao, an important review meeting of the Health & Family Welfare Department was held today under the chairmanship of MLA Rupali Langthasa.

The meeting focused on assessing the current healthcare scenario in the district and deliberating on concrete measures to enhance medical infrastructure and service delivery. Discussions centred on improving the quality of healthcare, addressing existing challenges, and ensuring better and more accessible medical facilities for the people of Dima Hasao.

Officials reviewed ongoing health programmes, infrastructure gaps, and operational issues at various health facilities across the district. Emphasis was placed on strengthening primary healthcare services, improving emergency care, and ensuring effective implementation of various national health missions at the grassroots level.

The MLA is understood to have stressed the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to deliver quality healthcare to the remote and tribal areas of Dima Hasao.

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