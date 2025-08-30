Assam: Mobile Snatching Case Cracked in 24 Hours; Accused Nabbed With Stolen Phone and Scooty

GUWAHATI: In a significant move, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station solved a mobile snatching case within 24 hours. A mobile phone was snatched by an unknown scooty rider near Bhetapara–Ghoramara Road on August 27.
Following the probe, the team apprehended Charles Ahmed (23), also known as Charlee, of Anupam Nagar, Hatigaon. From him, the snatched Samsung mobile, a TVS Ntorq 125 scooty (AS01FT7719), a helmet, jeans, and slippers were seized. However, legal action has been initiated against the accused.
Similarly, in a swift and efficient operation, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station successfully recovered a stolen scooty (AS01EX1673) within 24 hours of its theft from Khanapara earlier in February.
Acting on specific inputs, the police traced the stolen vehicle to Jogdol in Sonapur. Following a coordinated search operation, two suspects—Mondip Konwar, alias Rohan (24), and Damun Rabha, alias Babu, alias Dingkol (30)—were apprehended in connection with the theft.
Meanwhile, Guwahati city police teams have arrested several individuals involved in theft cases earlier in July. A team from Jalukbari Outpost apprehended Haldiyal Das (19) of Biswanath Chariali with two stolen mobile phones. During interrogation, Das confessed to stealing the devices from PNGB Road. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him.
In another case, a team from Bhagaduttapur Outpost (Dispur PS) arrested Rekibur Rahman (25) of Hajo at a checkpoint. He was found with a stolen scooty and a battery reportedly stolen from Dakhingaon Tiniali.