Assam: Morigaon District Commissioner suspends PDS sub-wholesale license

A Correspondent

MORIGAON: The Morigaon District Commissioner has suspended M/S Nagabandha GPSS’s PDS sub-wholesale license no. 10/96 under the inquiry report submitted by the Assistant Director of FPD & CA, Morigaon, which reveals that the President, Nagabandha GPSS, and the Secretary, Nagabandha GPSS, allegedly found an excess and illegal stock of 41.32 qtls. of PMGKAY rice in the GPSS godown on March 31, 2024, which was illegally accumulated in the godown for illegal diversion into the black market for illegal monetary gain, depriving the poor beneficiaries of getting their rice in the correct weight.

In the inquiry report, it is said that the stock register of PMGKAY rice of the GPSS was not correctly maintained on March 31, 2024, and so the District Commissioner contrived the terms and conditions No. 3(a)(i), (ii)(iii) of the PDS sub-wholesale license issued to the GPSS. The F.P. shop dealers of M/S Nagabandha GPSS were suspended under a complaint petition on March 21, 2024, alleging that the GPSS authority has been curtailing the quantity of PMGKAY while issuing PMGKAY rice to FP Shop dealers every month.

In the interest of beneficiaries, the F.P. Shops of M/S Nagabandha GPSS are tagged with M/S Bhurabandha GPSS, which will lift and distribute PMGKAY, MDM, and SNP rice allotted to M/S Nagabandha GPSS until further order.

