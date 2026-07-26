Assam: Morigaon, Tata Electronics Launch Community Development Initiatives

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JAGIROAD: The Morigaon District Administration, in partnership with Tata Electronics (Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd. – TSAT), on Friday launched a series of community development initiatives focusing on healthcare, education and women empowerment.

The programme was inaugurated by Morigaon Deputy Commissioner Anamika Tewari at the Lakshminath Bezbaruah Conference Hall, Jagiroad College, in the presence of Tata Electronics’ Head of Regional Strategy and Ecosystem Vaswatii Sarmah Barthakur, senior district officials and representatives from various departments.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Anusuya Sharma highlighted the importance of the partnership in promoting sustainable and inclusive development, while Tata Electronics CSR representative Dharitri Borgohain presented an overview of the initiatives. Tata officials reiterated their commitment to community welfare through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

During the event, the Health Department presented the Nikshay Mitra Certificate to Tata Electronics for supporting tuberculosis patients under the PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The company has adopted 150 TB patients by providing nutritional support, with plans to extend assistance to another 250 beneficiaries.

Under the healthcare initiative, a hygiene and cleanliness programme was launched at Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital to strengthen infection prevention.

The education component will support five schools—Nakhola High School, Bapuji High School, Jagiroad Higher Secondary School, Gopal Krishna High School and Sahid Lakhi Deka High School—with improved toilet facilities, smart classrooms, STEM laboratories, safe drinking water, kitchen and dining infrastructure, green boards and classroom furniture.

A women empowerment programme, Project Chameli, was also launched to train ten young women from tea-tribe communities in tea tourism guiding, enhancing their communication skills and employment opportunities. The district administration thanked Tata Electronics for its continued CSR partnership and support for inclusive development.

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