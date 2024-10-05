Assam: MoU Signed For Carbon Credit Framework in Assam

Guwahati: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed to implement a Carbon Credit Framework in the state of Assam. The understanding was signed on Saturday.

The Science, Technology and Climate Change Department, Government of Assam, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NABCONS (NABARD Consultancy Services) for the implementation of a Carbon Credit Framework in Assam during the 5th Senior Most Secretaries meeting held at Dispur.

This initiative marks a significant step in reducing carbon emissions from both micro and macro perspectives. It is a landmark development project that will not only benefit the state but also empower small and marginal farmers across Assam. My gratitude to all involved as this initiative is set to positively impact the farming community, giving it a major boost. Dr. Y Haragopal, Managing Director of NABCONS, and Smti Laya Maduri, Secretary to the Government of Assam represented their respective institutes during the MoU signing.