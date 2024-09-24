Assam: Muslim Woman Converts to Sanatan Dharma at Nagaon Satra

GUWAHATI: A young Muslim woman from Assam made a significant spiritual transition by embracing Hindu Sanatan Dharma in a traditional ceremony on Monday.

This event took place at the renowned Sri Sri Jakhalabandha Satra in the Nagaon district under the spiritual guidance of Satradhikar Jugal Chandra Dev Goswami.

The process of conversion was done as per the sacred rituals followed in Hinduism. The girl used to participate in the prayers and the ritual worship, known as 'archana', under the guidance of the Satradhikar.

These rites symbolized her formal embracing of Hinduism, all consonant with the teachings of Mahapurush Sri Sri Damodar Dev Guru, a revered saint in Assam who played a vital role in the propagation of the Bhakti movement in that region.

It was an individual religious conversion from Islam to Hinduism and appears to be an even more personal connection with the religion of Sanatan Dharma practices, thus pointing out the same enduring influence of spiritual leaders like Satradhikar Jugal Chandra Dev Goswami in Assam's religious sphere.

Satradhikars hold spiritual importance as the centers of cultural and religious teachings take the "Satra," a traditional Vaishnavite monastery.

Satradhikar Jugal Chandra Dev Goswami revealed that he has been doing the same work of introducing all people, individuals and boys and girls to the Hindu religion all over his life.

Till now he initiated 1,100 boys and girls. He told the journalists that the young woman is from Rangia; she is highly educated, and she has expressed her desire to be converted as Hinduism.

Two days ago, someone had called him to know if he could go to Guwahati. He agreed. Later, he told this to Ghana Mahanta of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and took him along to Guwahati.

However, after they realized that the Muslim community knew about their plan, they were tailed and ran off. The young lady later contacted him to ask him why he had retreated, to which he replied that something went wrong on the way.

She revealed she had gone through the same thing, choosing to go to his place instead.

Goswami then told her that certain legal formalities, including the filing of affidavit in court, had to be observed before he could start with the rituals for her conversion into Hinduism.

Satradhikar Goswami confirmed the incident, saying the conversion had been carried out as per Sanatan Dharma traditions. She said she formally applied for conversion and then after following all procedures a certificate was issued to make the formal declaration of her conversion to Hinduism.