Assam: Mystery in Dhekiajuli as Schoolteacher’s Injured Body Recovered from Dhirai River

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A sensational incident in Dhekiajuli under Sonitpur district has triggered shock and concern across the area after the body of a schoolteacher, who had gone out for a morning walk, was recovered under mysterious circumstances from the Dhirai river on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Chhetri, 37, a resident of Jangalbasti in Dhekiajuli and a teacher at the Adarsha Vidyalaya of Arun tea estate. According to family members, Chhetri left his residence at around 4:30 am for his regular morning walk through a nearby tea garden. However, when he did not return home even after several hours, his family became worried.

Family members, villagers, and locals subsequently launched a search operation along the route he usually followed and in the adjoining tea garden areas. Despite extensive efforts, they were initially unable to trace him.

Later, a person who had gone to graze cattle reportedly noticed his body lying in the nearby Dhirai river and informed the villagers. Locals then recovered Chhetri’s body from the river.

Family members claimed that visible injury marks were found on his face and other parts of the body. They alleged that the incident did not appear to be an accidental death and suspected that Chhetri may have been murdered in a planned attack before his body was dumped in the river. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

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