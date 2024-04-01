Assam: NABARD-sponsored visit empowers farmers with modern techniques

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a recent development, a group of 25 litchi farmers affiliated with Agnigarh Producer Company Limited, promoted by Assam Agricultural University (AAU) under the Central Sector Scheme (CSS) with the support of NABARD, participated in a 3-day capacity-building programme titled “Agri-Entrepreneurship through Improved Litchi Cultivation” at the ICAR-National Research Centre on Litchi (NRCL) in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. This initiative, organised by NABARD, aimed to equip farmers with advanced knowledge and skills in modern litchi cultivation and management techniques. The visit was facilitated under the Farm Sector Promotion Fund (FSPF) in collaboration with the Centre for Development Action and Appropriate Technology (CADAT) in Biswanath Chariali.

Dr. PK Sarma, Chief Scientist, AICRPDA, and Coordinator, AAU, CBBO, Biswanath College of Agriculture, accompanied the farmers’ group, ensuring a meaningful exchange of knowledge and experiences. During the concluding session, Dr. Bikash Das, Director of the ICAR-National Research Centre on Litchi, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, expressed NRCL’s willingness to provide technical guidance and support for scientific Litchi Cultivation, considering the highly favourable agro-climatic conditions of Assam for profitable litchi cultivation.

This exposure visit provided valuable insights into improving production efficiency, enhancing product quality, and exploring new avenues for value addition, such as litchi honey production. Such initiatives not only benefit individual farmers but also contribute significantly to the overall growth and sustainability of the litchi farming sector in the region.

