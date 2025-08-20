Assam: Nagaon couple pledges to donate organs to save lives

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a profound act of selflessness, Nagaon residents Gautam Chandra Saha (64 years) and his wife, Soma Saha (56 years), have pledged to donate their organs and tissues after death through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). Their commitment is in line with the ‘Angdaan-Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyaan,’ the Government of India’s nationwide campaign to promote organ donation.

The couple was recently felicitated for their noble decision by local MLA Rupak Sarmah during an event organized by the NGO, Touch of Humanity, at the District Library Auditorium. This social recognition highlights the growing importance of community-led initiatives in the national health movement, inspired by a strong scientific temperament.

Gautam Chandra Saha, proprietor of a wholesale medicine dealership, and his wife Soma Saha, a dedicated homemaker and family matriarch, have committed to donating all their viable organs and tissues, including the liver, kidneys, heart, lungs, skin, bone, and corneas. Their pledge has been officially registered with NOTTO, the apex body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which oversees the national network for organ and tissue donation. This compassionate act by the Saha family underscores the critical need for organ donors in India.

According to reports, the country’s organ donation rate is approximately 0.5 donors per million population, a stark contrast to more than 30 donors per million in some Western nations. The potential to save lives is immense, as one deceased donor can provide a new lease on life for up to eight individuals through organ donation alone, in addition to improving the quality of life for many others through tissue donation. Meanwhile, the ‘Angdaan-Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyaan’ (2025-26) is designed to bridge this gap by raising public awareness and dispelling myths surrounding organ donation.

The exemplary pledge by Gautam and Soma Saha serves as a powerful call to action, reinforcing the campaign’s message that organ donation offers an opportunity to give the gift of life. Their decision reflects a deep commitment to society and a lasting legacy of hope. Their act also serves as a humble appeal for others to voluntarily come forward and contribute to this vital movement for the greater interest of humanity.

