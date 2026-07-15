Assam: Nagaon gears up for grand Independence Day celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon district administration has begun preparations to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit. A preparatory meeting, chaired by District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, was held on Monday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office to finalise the programme.

Addressing the meeting, the district commissioner called upon all government departments, voluntary organisations, and the public to extend their wholehearted cooperation in making the celebrations meaningful and memorable.

As part of the Independence Day programme, the district administration will organise essay writing, debate, and quiz competitions for school students. The essay competition at the school level will be based on the topic, 'Assam's Role in the Quit India Movement.' The debate competition will focus on 'Artificial Intelligence is Indispensable for the Modern Generation,' while the quiz competition will cover the theme 'India's Freedom Struggle.'

On the occasion, individuals who have made significant contributions in fields such as agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, industry, healthcare, culture, sports, and education will also be felicitated, District Information and Public Relations Officer Bikash Sharma informed.

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