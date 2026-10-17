Assam: Nalbari farmers turn to pumpkin cultivation for self-reliance

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Demonstrating that agriculture can be a sustainable source of livelihood, three progressive farmers from Nalbari district-Niranjan Medhi, Dinesh Deka, and Tapan Haloi-have taken up pumpkin cultivation on around six bighas of land along the Pagladia river.

The farmers are cultivating pumpkins at Khatkhatara village under the East Nalbari Development Block, with support from the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme. Their initiative reflects a growing effort to achieve economic self-reliance through farming without depending on salaried employment.

Among the farmers, Niranjan Medhi has emerged as an inspiring example of dedication and perseverance. Despite facing several challenges in life, Medhi completed his Higher Secondary education and continued to pursue agriculture as his primary livelihood. He has consistently engaged in seasonal cultivation, demonstrating his commitment to farming.

Under the ATMA scheme, the three farmers have undertaken demonstration-based pumpkin cultivation on three bighas of land. They have independently extended the cultivation to another three bighas, bringing the total area under pumpkin cultivation to approximately six bighas.

The cultivation is being carried out under the guidance of Dibakar Deka, District Project Director of ATMA and District Agriculture Officer of Nalbari, and Jyotish Barman, Block Technology Manager of the East Nalbari block.

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