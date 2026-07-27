Assam: Nalbari senior citizens appeal for aid to flood victims

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari District Senior Citizens’ Federation has appealed to the public to extend financial assistance to the people affected by the devastating floods in Upper Assam.

Three districts of Upper Assam have been severely affected by the catastrophic floods, with many families facing complete destruction and several people still struggling amid the floodwaters. Although the government has already initiated relief distribution, it is equally important for society to stand beside the flood-affected people during this difficult time, said noted social worker and working president of the reception committee, Nripendra Das.

Biren Kalita, president of the Nalbari District Journalists’ Association, formally inaugurated the meeting. He was speaking at an important meeting held on Sunday afternoon at the Sankardev Kristi Bikash Kendra in Paikar Kuchi, located in the eastern part of the Nalbari district. The meeting was organised by the Nalbari District Senior Citizens’ Federation and its reception committee to discuss preparations for the upcoming Assam State Senior Citizens’ Conference, which will be held in Nalbari.

Presidents, secretaries and members of branch committees of the Senior Citizens’ Federation from different parts of the Nalbari district, along with executive members of the district committee and the reception committee, attended the meeting.

The meeting was conducted by Nripendra Das, while district committee secretary Priyanath Barman explained the purpose of the gathering. The meeting was formally inaugurated by Biren Kalita, president of the Nalbari District Journalists’ Association.

At the beginning of the meeting, the participants observed a one-minute silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods in Upper Assam and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

The meeting resolved to collect financial assistance through the various branch committees and deposit the collected funds with the district committee secretary by July 29. Discussions were also held on various measures to ensure the successful organisation of the upcoming Assam State Senior Citizens Conference.

Also Read: Upper Assam in Ruins After Flash Floods, Survivors Restart Life From Scratch