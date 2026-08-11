Assam: Nalbari youths take on PWD, clean overgrown roadside vegetation

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In an apparent challenge to the Nalbari Public Works Department (PWD), a group of local youths came forward to clean the thick vegetation that had overgrown along both sides of a road in the district.

The incident took place along the NH-27 to Bilpar Amartal Chowk connecting road, under the Ghagrapar revenue circle. Frustrated by the prolonged neglect of the roadside vegetation, a section of conscious youths from the village took up machetes, spades, and other tools and cleared the jungle themselves.

The cleanliness drive was organised by the Ma Mahamaya Samiti of Bilpar Paschim Chuburi, which undertook the task of cutting and clearing the dense vegetation from both sides of the road connecting Bilpar Amartal with National Highway 27.

According to locals, the thick vegetation had created serious difficulties for people using the road. School students, women, pedestrians, and motorists had reportedly been facing considerable inconvenience while commuting through the stretch due to the overgrown bushes and vegetation.

Residents claimed that they had repeatedly approached the concerned officials and employees of the Nalbari PWD, requesting them to address the issue. However, they alleged that their appeals received little attention, forcing the local youths to take up the work themselves.

The voluntary labour was carried out under the supervision of Suman Deka, Secretary of Ma Mahamaya Samiti. Local youths including Gautam Deka, Ankur Deka, Mrinmoy Deka, Hirak Choudhury, Sushanta Deka, Tapan Deka, Pranjit Bhuyan, and Tinku Deka, among others, participated in the cleaning drive.

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