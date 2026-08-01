Assam: Nalbari’s traditional bamboo craft industry faces crisis

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Nalbari’s centuries-old bamboo handicraft industry is facing a severe crisis, with artisans alleging that inadequate government support, the absence of a structured industrial policy, and the lack of organised markets have pushed the traditional craft to the brink of decline.

Despite the immense potential of Assam’s indigenous bamboo products in national and international markets, local artisans say they are unable to secure fair prices for their handcrafted goods. As a result, middlemen continue to earn substantial profits while the craftsmen struggle to sustain their livelihoods.

Several villages under the Ghograpar revenue circle, including Ghohkuchi, Sahpur, Majarbari, Arara, and Panimajkuchi, have long been recognised for their bamboo craftsmanship. Products such as traditional Assamese Jaapi, bamboo doors, baskets, trays, winnowing fans, sieves, fishing traps, flower vases and other household items have earned the region a distinct identity.

In Ghohkuchi village alone, nearly 80 per cent of the residents depend on bamboo handicrafts for their livelihood. Men, women, youths, and even teenagers are engaged in the craft from morning till night, transforming the village into a hub of traditional artisans. Most of them have acquired their skills through generations without any formal training.

The craft has been passed down from veteran artisans such as the Late Gopal Das, Sangram Kalita, Buduram Das, and Chanaram Das to their children and grandchildren. However, despite preserving this rich cultural heritage, artisans say their economic condition has become increasingly difficult.

The absence of dedicated marketing centres at the district or state level has emerged as one of the biggest challenges. Without direct access to consumers, artisans are compelled to sell their products to middlemen at extremely low prices.

Similarly, over 50 families in Panimajkuchi and Arara villages have been traditionally engaged in manufacturing bamboo baskets for decades. Owing to the lack of government-supported marketplaces, they are forced to sell their products at low prices through intermediaries in markets such as Barajol, Khatikuchi, Tamulpur and Kumarikata.

Also Read: Transforming Northeast’s Bamboo Economy