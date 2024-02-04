Assam: National Award-winning teacher Hemalata Dutta Hazarika passes away

SIVASAGAR: National Award-winning teacher, eminent children’s writer and a resident of Konwerpur in Sivasagar, Hemalata Dutta Hazarika passed away on Friday night. She was 69 years old at the time of her demise. Dutta Hazarika was awarded the State Award in 2010 and the President’s Award for teaching in 2012. Dutta Hazarika, the author of more than ten books, made special contributions to Assamese children’s literature. She was the wife of noted artiste Premeshwar Dutta.

Also Read: A CORRECTION

Also Watch: