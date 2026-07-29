Assam: National Green Tribunal Halts Nalbari Brick Kiln, Stone Quarry

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a significant step towards environmental protection, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed that a brick kiln and a stone quarry located at Chengnoi in Assam's Nalbari district must remain closed until they obtain all mandatory statutory and environmental clearances.

The order was passed by the Eastern Zone Bench of the NGT, Kolkata, comprising Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Ishwar Singh. The tribunal ruled that JPIS Brick Kiln and PASA Stone Quarry cannot resume operations until they secure a valid Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB) and comply with all environmental guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the state pollution control authorities.

The case was filed following allegations that the proposed brick kiln and stone quarry were being established along the Pagladia river in violation of environmental norms. Petitioners claimed that the projects posed serious threats to the river ecosystem, local biodiversity, public health, and the movement of wild elephants in the area.

After examining reports submitted by a joint committee, the Assam Pollution Control Board, and the district administration, the tribunal observed that both units were non-operational during inspection. It also noted that the Consent to Establish (CTE) previously granted to the JPIS brick kiln had already been withdrawn by the Pollution Control Board.

The NGT directed the Assam Pollution Control Board to verify whether both units comply with all siting criteria, statutory conditions, and environmental regulations before considering any future approval. It made it clear that no consent to operate should be granted unless all legal and environmental requirements are fully met.

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