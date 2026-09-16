Assam: National Hindi Diwas Celebrated at Bongaigaon Hindi HS School

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BONGAIGAON: National Hindi Diwas was observed with a day-long programme at Bongaigaon Hindi Higher Secondary School on Monday, jointly organised by the Purvottar Bihari Parishad and the school. A statue of the school’s founder, late Prof. R. N. Kumar, was also unveiled.

Bongaigaon University Vice-Chancellor Dr Taranee Deka inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Principal Kundan Kumar delivered the welcome address, while Kazi Shamim and Yasin Ansari anchored the event. R. N. Kumar’s son Sunil Kumar and Rupchand Kuseria spoke about his life and contribution to education. Chief guest MLA Diptimoyee Choudhury, Parishad president Rai Ranjit Singh and Pawan Mahato spoke on the importance of Hindi and national unity.

HSLC and HS final examination achievers, along with winners of drawing and quiz competitions, were felicitated. Artist Debajit Acharya presented ghazals and bhajans, while students performed songs and dances. Poets Nihar Ranjan Pal, Susmita Bhattacharya, Hari Prasad Nath, Dr Iqbal Hussain, Noor Mohammad, Damayanti, Nilofa Yasmin, Manav and Binay Kumar recited poems. Dr Taranee Deka released a book authored by Dr Iqbal Hussain.

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