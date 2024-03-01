Assam: National Science Day celebrated in North Lakhimpur University

LAKHIMPUR: Marking the discovery of the “Raman Effect” (Inelastic scattering of photons by matter) by Sir Chandrasekhar Venkata Raman, which has revolutionized the understanding of light interaction with matter, National Science Day-2024 was celebrated by the Department of Assamese, North Lakhimpur University on Wednesday. Notably, Sir CV Raman got the Nobel Prize for his discovery of light-matter interactions which is known as Raman Effect

To celebrate the National Science Day, the Department of Assamese, North Lakhimpur University organized a lecture event under the management of HoD Dr. Arabinda Rajkhowa and professors of the academic department. In the event, emphasis was laid on “Indigenous Technology for Viksit Bharat”, the theme of the event which focuses on the promotion of science and technology among the public and enhances their practical thinking of Science and technology. Scientist Dr. Dinesh Chandra Goswami, who has made special contributions to Assamese science literature, took part in the programme as resource speaker. He delivered a thought-provoking lecture through video conferencing on the “Significance of the National Science Day” and the “Importance of Science Education”. “While celebrating the National Science Day, we have paid attention to grow scientific temperament in the society. Scientific temperament is a spirit. It’s an attitude. If we possess scientific temperament in the real sense, it will be the form of the true patriotism”, Dr Goswami said.

He shared his views on several superstitious beliefs which have impacted upon social life. He also shed light on politically influenced religious polarization and its impact upon the society and practice of writing science fiction including various allied subjects. The students and faculties of the academic department, research fellows and a galaxy of noted persons attended the programme.

Also Read: Assam: 2nd phase of Sub-National Polio Immunization campaign District Task Force meet held in Lakhimpur

Also Watch: