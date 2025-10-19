Assam: National seminar concludes at PDUAM, Dalgaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya (PDUAM), Dalgaon, Darrang district, hosted a two-day national seminar on ‘Integrating Indigenous Knowledge Systems for Sustainable Development: Tradition, Innovation, and Policy Making’ on October 16 and 17. The event was sponsored by ICSSR-NERC and supported by the RAHi Foundation.

The inaugural session featured eminent scholar Prof Dinesh Baishya as chief guest, who delivered an inspiring address on the significance of traditional knowledge in shaping effective policies. Distinguished academicians, including Dr Shyama Prasad Biswas, retired Professor of Dibrugarh University, Prof Hirendra Nath Sharma of RGU, Arunachal Pradesh, and senior retired bureaucrat Ashok Barman, served as resource persons, delivering thought-provoking lectures on the integration of indigenous wisdom with modern societal needs.

Dr Sachindra Saharia, President of the Governing Body, and Sangeeta Mazumdar of RAHi Foundation attended the function as distinguished guests. The second day, conducted virtually, saw over 100 research papers presented by scholars from across India. Dr Lakhi Prasad Hazarika, Principal of PDUAM, served as the chief patron of the seminar, with Dr Kumar Chandan Jyoti, Assistant Professor of Political Science, as the convener, alongside Dr Sufian Ahmed Tapadar and Jinti Kalita as co-conveners. An ISBN-numbered abstract volume was released to commemorate the event.

