Assam: National seminar on socio-economic issues in Northeast Region

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: A national seminar on “Socio-economic issues and Development Dynamics in the Northeast Region India” was organised on February 2 and February 3 by Darrang College Teachers’ Unit in collaboration with Assam College Teachers’ Association and IQAC Darrang College, Tezpur at the college alumni gallery.

The inaugural ceremony began with the song of the college performed by the students of Darrang College. The two-day national seminar was inaugurated by the president of the Management and Development Committee of Darrang College Khargeshwar Barkakati by lighting a lantern, while Dr. Palash Moni Saikia, Principal, Darrang College delivered a welcome speech and Dr. Chittaranjan Baruah, coordinator of the seminar presented the papers.

The ‘abstract’ book of the seminar was launched by the Registrar of Tezpur University Dr. Biren Das at the inaugural function and Das said that the researchers and professors will come up with several solutions from this seminar. He also said that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Assam have started a lot of efforts for the socio-economic development of the country. 101 research papers from 45 different universities, colleges and departments of India were presented at the seminar.

The inaugural address was delivered by the president of the Management and Development Committee of the college, Khargeshwar Barkakati, who raised the issue of educational aspects and infrastructure of the college and thanked the Assam College Teachers Association for holding a national seminar on such an important issue.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the newly-elected president of Assam College Teachers’ Association Dr. Jayanta Barua who spoke about the history and programmes of the association which was formed in 1949 with 21 regional committees and government has been working hard to improve the quality of education in the state. He thanked Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ronoj Pegu for special contribution in promoting 17,500 college teachers and fixing 596 college teachers and promising to solve all other issues. He said the country had only 20 universities and 496 colleges when it attained independence but now there are 143 state and central universities and 43,000 colleges in the country.

Keynote address was delivered by Professor Dr. Madhurjya Prashad Bezbarua of the Department of Economics, University of Guwahati. He said that the economic growth rate of the Northeast has increased since the fourth quarter of the nineteenth century.

“Since Northeast is no longer a troubled region as it used to be, we must move forward by integrating the economies of the seven states. The Inter-state packages should be provided for the tourism industry. While the path to economic problems or crises is now paving, solutions to social problems must be found. The problems of land rights or land gardens should be solved. To solve the problem of human self-identity, we must move forward to solve the issue of self-identity together with the economic aspect. In order to do this, the government should not try to solve the problem by giving “home land” alone. They cannot solve the problem by giving “home land” to so many ethnic groups in Assam. We must move forward together with all ethnic groups socio-economically,” he said. Dr. Bezbarua added that the younger generation needs to be inspired to focus on industry and commerce if the Northeast is to see faster development.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Ranjan Kalita, Secretary, Assam Principals Council and Principal, Rangapara College, Dr. Jyotikamal Hazarika, Principal, Tezpur College and Dr. Uttam Barua, Principal, Kaliabar College and other dignitaries.

