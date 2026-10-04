Assam: National webinar highlights critical role of GIS in disaster risk reduction in Biswanath

BISWANATH: A one-day national-level webinar titled 'Usage of GIS and Remote Sensing in Disaster Management' was organised by the Department of Geography, Biswanath College, on October 1, 2026, drawing over 300 participants from across India. The diverse assembly comprised academic scholars, assistant professors, and administrative officials. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal, Biswanath College.

Dr Abhishek Ghosh, Assistant Professor in the Department of Geography at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), served as the distinguished resource person. His presentation focused on the practical integration of geospatial technologies to monitor, mitigate, and respond to natural hazards, stated a press release.

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