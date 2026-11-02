Assam Natives Brutally Thrashed in Bengaluru Over 'Too Spicy' Noodles Dispute

Bengaluru: A bizarre dispute over the taste of a plate of noodles turned into a violent street brawl in South Bengaluru, leaving three fast-food stall workers from Assam injured. The incident occurred on the night of Thursday, October 29, in the Doddathoguru locality near Electronic City.

According to local authorities, three customers—identified as Nagaraj, Chandru, and Devaraj from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district—approached a roadside eatery under the heavy influence of alcohol. An argument quickly flared up when the trio aggressively complained that the noodles served to them were "too spicy".

The verbal confrontation rapidly escalated into physical violence. The accused allegedly pushed the outlet's employees to the ground, repeatedly kicking and punching them. The victims have been identified as Deepak Thapa, Hema, and Lakshmi Lama, who are all natives of Assam earning a living in the city. A young passerby who bravely attempted to intervene and rescue the staff was also chased and assaulted by the rowdy group.

The entire harrowing episode was captured on mobile phones by local residents, and the footage of the continuous assault has since circulated widely on social media platforms.

"When police teams reached the spot following the commotion, the woman shopkeeper showed them the visible injuries she and another worker had sustained during the unprovoked thrashing," a source close to the investigation stated.

Following the victim's statements, a formal criminal complaint was registered at the Electronic City Police Station. The local police have taken all three accused individuals into custody, and a comprehensive investigation into the public assault is currently underway.