Assam: Naturopathy and yoga camp in association with Arogya Yoga Kendra held at Dhing College

NAGAON: Advance Institutional Level Biotech Hub, Dhing College in association with Arogya Yoga Kendra, Dhing organized a three day long outreach programme on naturopathy and yoga camp at the college premises from February 9 to February 11.

The programme was sponsored by DBT. The objective of the programme was to enhance the students about how they heal their bodies by using natural elements like air, water, soil, etc through naturopathy and yoga asanas. Mud therapy is one of the most unique techniques of naturopathy through which one can cleanse to remove toxins from body.

Dr Biman Hazarika, principal of the college inaugurated the programme while Rupjyoti Kar, secretary of Arogya Yoga Kendra, Dhing attended the programme as the resource person. Gobin Ch Bharali, Department of Chemistry, was present as the keynote speaker in the camp. Dr Sanjeeb Kr Nath, coordinator to Advance Institutional Level Biotech Hub and HoD, Department of Botany, elucidated the objectives of the programme. Over 60 students from the college participated in the programme.

