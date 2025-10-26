Assam: Nazira footpaths hijacked by illegal vendors amid municipal apathy

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The footpaths in Nazira town, particularly in Ward No-9 and 5, have been taken over by unauthorized vendors, causing immense inconvenience to pedestrians. The vendors, operating from the footpaths, have set up makeshift stalls, tea shops, and other businesses, blocking the pathways and creating traffic congestion.

Unauthorized vendors have occupied the footpath near Nazira Daily Market, stretching from Nazira Kali Mandir Temple to the market, making it difficult for pedestrians to walk. The vendors have set up stalls and shops on the footpath, forcing pedestrians to navigate through the congested area.

Despite the blatant encroachment, the municipal administration has failed to take any action, leaving the pedestrians to suffer. The situation is dire, with vendors occupying the footpaths, making it difficult for people to walk. The authorities’ inaction has emboldened the vendors, who continue to operate with impunity.

The issue is not limited to one area; unauthorized vendors are operating in various parts of the town, contributing to traffic congestion and chaos. The administration’s silence on the matter has raised concerns among residents, who are demanding action to restore the footpaths and ensure smooth traffic flow.

It is imperative that the municipal administration intervenes and takes stern action against the unauthorized vendors. The footpaths belong to the people, and it is the administration’s responsibility to ensure they are accessible and safe for pedestrians. The situation demands immediate attention, and residents are eagerly awaiting action from the authorities.

On the other hand broken slabs on the footpaths in various parts of Nazira town have become a hazard for pedestrians. Many people have been injured after falling into the open pits and holes on the footpaths. Despite the increasing number of accidents, the municipal authorities have failed to take prompt action to repair the broken slabs.

The municipal authorities’ inaction has left the pedestrians at risk. The broken slabs and open pits on the footpaths are a menace, especially for the elderly and children. The authorities’ failure to address this issue has raised concerns about their ability to maintain basic infrastructure in the town.

The residents of Nazira town are demanding that the municipal authorities take immediate action to repair the broken slabs and make the footpaths safe for pedestrians.

