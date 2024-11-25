Assam: NCPCR Holds Grievance Redressal Camp in Haflong of Dima Hasao District

A Correspondent

Haflong: The first-ever grievance redressal bench or camp on matters of child rights violations and welfare was held today at the Govt Boys’ Higher Secondary School campus in Haflong town of Dima Hasao district. The bench was chaired by Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia, IPS (Retd.), Chairman, ASCPCR (Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights), along with Rilanjana Talukdar, Member, ASCPCR. Donphainon Thaosen, Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, was also present during the proceedings of the programme as chief guest.

This is the first of its kind being organized by the Commission in Dima Hasao. The one-day redressal bench or camp was organized by NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) and ASCPCR (Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights) in collaboration with District Administration, Dima Hasao.

Donpainon Thaosen, EM, DHAC, during his speech, appreciated the effort of the commission and stressed all the line departments to ensure they create awareness among the public about various government schemes related to financial assistance, scholarships, the POCSO Act, etc.

Chairman Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia reiterated the departments to ensure the availability of their services towards the required children and that they are not denied any rights. Speaking about the current scenario of children who are within the age parameters, the commission exhorted that rights are given utmost priority in all aspects. Schools for children within the defined area to ensure RTE for the migrant labours and those from low-income families, challenges faced due to the unavailability of the required documents, discontinuation of education, or health issues due to the absence of parental death, etc., all such cases should be redressed with utmost sincerity and dedication, and wherever the intervention of the commission is required, the matter will be taken up for assurance to redress them at the earliest.

Speaking about the works undertaken by the commission, Rilanjana Talukdar, Member, ASCPCR, strongly felt that the children of this district should in no way be denied any rights and should be protected. Seeing the good number of registrations for redressal and attendance of the people, she said that although a small district with a lesser population as compared to the other districts of the state, she was hopeful that the camp has indeed been a great success in terms of penetration of the awareness about the redressal bench and that in the future too no child is denied his/her rights.

On behalf of the Dima Hasao District Administration, ADC Sangeeta Devi, ACS, gave a welcome speech and stated that the main objective of the programme was to enable all children to enjoy their rights as enshrined in the Constitution and provisioned under different acts and laws and to improve health and education. In-charge Deputy Director of Dima Hasao Social Welfare, Rajdeep Kemprai, in his speech, stated the commission’s works and cases pertaining to this district and how they intend to continue their works further for the protection of child rights in Dima Hasao.

More than 25 departments participated on desks such as Social Welfare, Education, Health, the Labour Department, Banks, Assam Police, Aadhar service providers, etc. Others present during the programme were Farooq Ahmed, APS, Addl. SP, Jt. Director Health Services, Additional Director Health Services, and officers and representatives from various other departments.

Also Read: NCPCR Chairperson Orders Report on Private School Seat Reservation for Underprivileged Children in Assam